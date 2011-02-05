Extreme Networks and Broadcom Partner to Bring Leading Solutions to Enterprise Customers

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Extreme Networks announce it has selected Broadcom’s leading-edge networking products to power its extensive family of access, edge, and campus networking solutions.

As a Broadcom preferred provider for enterprise campus networking solutions, Extreme will give enterprise customers and partners powerful security, segmentation, resiliency, policy, telemetry, and performance advantages as they pursue cloud-driven digital transformation with the industry’s most simple, secure, and intelligent campus architecture.

Key Facts:

Broadcom networking chipsets and programmable silicon can be found everywhere from client to edge to data center. Broadcom ships millions of switches into enterprise networks each year and has shipped over 100 million Wi-Fi 6 chips in mobile phones and access points around the world to date.

New Extreme hardware products, from the edge to the data center, will be built with Broadcom chips. As a member of Broadcom’s early access and support program, Extreme has priority access to Broadcom testing, technology, and training. This early access enables Extreme to introduce next-generation networking solutions to the market quickly, providing its customers and partners with a definitive competitive advantage.

Extreme was first to market with Broadcom-enabled Wi-Fi 6 access points, bringing faster upload and download speeds and increased coverage to cloud-managed enterprise Wi-Fi deployments. Extreme is committed to being first to market with next-generation, 6 GHz enabled Wi-Fi solutions utilizing Broadcom chipsets.

Broadcom’s Trident family of switch ICs are embedded in ExtremeSwitching™ technology, bringing the same telemetry capabilities leveraged by leading hyperscale cloud providers to the enterprise. Combined with Extreme’s industry-leading flow analytics, the Broadcom-powered solutions provide customers and partners with superior network health and performance metrics.

Extreme and Broadcom are collaborating on a validated campus networking design that will be available later this year. With Extreme Elements™, enterprises can tailor their network to specific business goals and realize the power of Extreme products with Broadcom technology.