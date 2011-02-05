Extreme Networks Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for Second Consecutive Year

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Extreme Networks, Inc. announced it is positioned as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, published on September 24, 2019, authored by Bill Menezes, Christian Canales, et al. This is the second consecutive year Extreme has been positioned as a Leader in this annual research report.

According to Gartner, "A vendor in the Leaders quadrant will have demonstrated an ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of its access layer product family. Leaders will have the ability to shape the market and provide complete and differentiating access layer applications, as well as global service and support. Leaders should have demonstrated the ability to maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios."

Prior to being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for the second consecutive year in 2019, Extreme Networks was recognized in this report for three consecutive years.

Since the last report published in 2018, Extreme acquired Aerohive Networks, adding critical cloud management and edge capabilities, including cloud-managed Wi-Fi and SD-WAN solutions, to Extreme’s portfolio of end-to-end, edge to cloud software-driven networking products. This marked the fourth in a series of acquisitions since 2016 to expand Extreme’s solutions portfolios. Extreme also launched Extreme Elements, a combination of software, hardware and services that can be mixed and matched to create customized solutions for enterprises that elevate end-user experiences in every industry.