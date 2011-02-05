ExtraHop Partners with Kite Distribution

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop® announced a partnership with Kite Distribution to connect UK enterprises with the advanced security insights that shed light into the darkspaces left by other security tools.

ExtraHop Reveal(x)™ delivers situational intelligence and automated investigation enabling enterprises around the globe to tap into their network for the most complete, objective source of insight into the threats and vulnerabilities that threaten enterprises.

Using real-time data analytics for automatic discovery, Reveal(x) can classify every asset in the environment and monitor the traffic flow at up to 100 Gbps to extract more than 4,000 features. Advanced machine learning applied to those features and correlated against critical assets delivers high-fidelity alerts, reducing noise and keeping security teams focused on protecting the most critical assets.

Kite Distribution is one of the fastest growing distributors in the UK, with an experienced team that has quickly built a reputation for offering unrivalled levels of support to resellers and vendors. The value-added distributor specialises in bringing innovative and disruptive technologies to the UK channel, with the goal of driving incremental value.

The security analytics market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.83 Billion in 2016 to USD 9.38 Billion by 2021 according to analyst firm MarketsandMarkets. Kite Distribution will support the entire ExtraHop portfolio including the recently launched ExtraHop Reveal(x). ExtraHop UK customers include Liberty Global (Virgin Media), Sportingbet and Portsmouth NHS Trust.