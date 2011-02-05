ExtraHop Extends Cloud-Native Network Detection and Response with Google Cloud Platform Integration

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop announced a new integration between ExtraHop® Reveal(x)™ and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) via the new packet mirroring feature announced by GCP at Google NEXT ‘19 UK. Google Cloud’s new Packet Mirroring feature enables Reveal(x) to passively and agentlessly analyze network traffic within GCP to provide robust, real-time threat detection, investigation, and response. Armed with this visibility, security teams can protect data and workloads in Google Cloud and expand control across the entire hybrid attack surface.

Reveal(x) for GCP automatically discovers, classifies, and maps dependencies between workloads, and applies advanced machine learning to surface the most critical threats. Equipped with this information, GCP customers can rapidly identify, investigate, and respond to threats, fulfilling their obligations under the shared responsibility model.

Through the integration with GCP packet mirroring, ExtraHop Reveal(x) provides full threat visibility, detection, and response across cloud and hybrid workloads.

● Full Packet Analysis: Reveal(x) leverages GCP Packet Mirroring to capture payloads and headers, enabling in-depth analysis and threat hunting. Machine learning at the application layer provides immediate detection of difficult-to-spot activity, including exfiltration.

● Encrypted Payload Visibility: Reveal(x) decrypts SSL/TLS-encrypted traffic at line rate, including cipher suites supporting perfect forward secrecy, providing complete visibility into all communications, including encrypted malicious traffic.

● Augmented Investigation: Reveal(x) for GCP automates several early investigation steps to provide analysts with workflows that can be completed in clicks, enabling quick and confident response.

ExtraHop Reveal(x) for GCP is now available in alpha.