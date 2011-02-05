ExtraHop Announces New Panorama Partner Program

May 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

ExtraHop announced the new ExtraHop Panorama Partner Program. The Panorama Program is designed to enable global channel partners to accelerate the adoption and integration of network traffic analysis (NTA) to help enterprise customers modernize their security operations.

ExtraHop is expanding its global channel program, working with global reseller, distribution, managed services, and integration partners with deep domain expertise in security. The new Panorama Partner Program supports these channel partners with industry-leading accreditation that provides the foundational knowledge and tools to accelerate integration of NTA into security operations. The accreditation program also offers partner sales engineers a deeper technical view of the ExtraHop solution including demos and key use cases. In addition to partner accreditation, the new partner portal provides easy access to just-in-time (JIT) sales and training materials that help ExtraHop partners identify use cases and fast-track solutions for their customers.

Through the program, partners can leverage the integrations offered by ExtraHop with products including ServiceNow, IBM QRadar, and Splunk to provide their enterprise customers with full detection, investigation, and remediation capabilities. Partners also have the ability to deliver full cloud solutions using the AWS Consulting Partner Private Offer (CPPO) program.

ExtraHop also offers partners a Sales Academy and an Accreditation Program to provide advanced knowledge and tools.