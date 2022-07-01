Extend application connectivity visibility into the multicloud with AlgoSec A32.20

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Extend application connectivity visibility into the multicloud with AlgoSec A32.20 AlgoSec’s latest product release provides application-based risk analysis and enhanced support for cloud platforms.

AlgoSec, the application connectivity and security policy company, announced today the release of its latest product version A32.20.

AlgoSec’s A32.20 provides a powerful solution for organizations to manage security in their hybrid and multi-cloud estate. With A32.20, organizations obtain granular application visibility and discovery, allowing them to identify and analyze risk in their multicloud environment, including AWS, GCP and Azure.

The key benefits that AlgoSec A32.20 delivers to IT, network and security experts include:

• Application-based risk analysis in the Cloud

Enables SecOps teams to shift focus of risk analysis and remediation efforts to specific business applications beyond risk categories.

• PAN Prisma access support

As an early availability, A32.20 supports Prisma Access visibility for remote networks and service connections, a true industry leading technology of this kind.

• GCP risk support

A32.20 provides advanced capabilities to support discovery of GCP related risks across the hybrid network estate and multiple public clouds

• Extended support of NSX in AWS

As an early availability, A32.20 offers extended cloud support for NSX running on AWS in addition to the existing on-premise support.