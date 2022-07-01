Expert Comment: Delinea: Identity Management Day 12th April 2022

April 2022 by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at Delinea

Ahead of Identity Management Day tomorrow, 12th April, which aims to inform about the dangers of casually or improperly managing and securing identities by raising awareness and sharing best practices across the industry, the comment by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at Delinea:

“When it comes to cyber threats, all roads continue to lead to identity. Digital transformation, the move to cloud, and requirements for remote work have only made it easier for cyber criminals as organizations struggle to secure an expanded threatscape and get a handle on identity sprawl. Companies of all sizes need to focus on centralizing identities while also reinforcing best practices and training to ensure employees are doing everything possible to secure their credentials. Remember: it only takes one compromised identity to negatively impact the company’s financial performance, customer loyalty, and brand reputation, potentially costing millions of dollars.”