Expereo and SecureOps partner to deliver specialist SD-WAN security

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

SecureOps brings two decades of network security experience as a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) to Expereo’s XDN portfolio. SecureOps’ comprehensive suite of on-premise and cloud-based security services will empower multinational customers to securely operate internet-centric networks, deploy SD-WANs, and move to the cloud with confidence.

SecureOps and Expereo

Expereo and SecureOps have signed a strategic partnership to provide total network security for today’s business-critical digital landscape. As enterprises move to the internet and SD-WAN, many find that complex manual processes plus a lack of resources and skills prevents them from effectively keeping pace with the current security landscape. Expereo and SecureOps’ joint solution alleviates these challenges when adopting an internet-centric enterprise network and cloud access strategy.

The security offering

The Expereo and SecureOps strategic partnership for security and network service management is enhanced by vulnerability lifecycle management services. Enterprises will be able to easily integrate SecureOps’ flexible MSSP services into their network, bolstering Expereo connectivity with robust security. Expereo will offer the following Managed Security services:

• Security infrastructure management

Secured, monitored internet break-out services via on-premises devices or secure cloud gateways across a number of security offerings, including security information and event management (SIEM), firewall management for SD-WAN, intrusion defense and prevention systems (IDS and IPS), universal threat managers (UTM) and more.

• Threat monitoring and response

Dedicated, 24/7 triage and incident handling and customer environment monitoring for potential threats, powered by a multi-layer detection process.

• Vulnerability lifecycle management

Enterprise WAN vulnerability management. Proactive scanning and analysis of customer infrastructure for threat determination and reporting, backed by assessment and remediation.

In addition, customers will also receive access to security consultancy services such as security audits, customer requirement facilitation, host protection and more.