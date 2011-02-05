Expanded MVISION portfolio provides single point of visibility and control across cloud services

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

McAfee announced new products expanding its McAfee MVISION portfolio, a first-of-its-kind solution that allows customers to deploy security on their terms as they move to the cloud. Joining McAfee MVISION ePO, McAfee MVISION Endpoint and McAfee MVISION Mobile, announced last July, the newly announced MVISION solutions, McAfee MVISION EDR and McAfee MVISION Cloud—unveiled today at McAfee MPOWER 2018—deliver comprehensive and integrated device-to-cloud data protection and threat prevention capabilities that give customers a simpler and faster approach to mitigating their risk of data loss.

Digital transformation is driving the need for a cloud-first approach to security. For organizations to adopt the cloud with peace of mind, they not only need visibility into data and applications, but consistent data and threat protection policies across their data and applications wherever they reside. With the addition of MVISION EDR, MVISION Cloud and McAfee ePO-Unified Data Protection, McAfee is enabling organizations to mount a powerful threat and data-centric defense spanning from device to the cloud. These solutions are designed to give freedom and confidence to organizations that are accelerating their business through digital transformation initiatives.

McAfee MVISION EDR

McAfee MVISION EDR enables security teams to act faster and with higher precision so they can do more with their current staff and skill sets. Typically, organizations suffer from information overload when it comes to most EDR systems because they generate volumes of data and alerts that require skills—often in short supply—to interpret and investigate before action can be taken. MVISION EDR implements human machine teaming to enable analysts of all skill levels to be more effective and efficient. Integrated into the McAfee ePO management platform, analysts can identify threats, dive into context, review the results of automated investigations and take actions to respond.

McAfee MVISION EDR utilizes advanced analytics to identify and prioritize suspicious behavior from contextually rich endpoint data, helps guide and automate in-depth investigations to reduce the tactical strain on security analysts and enables rapid response with direct actions and broader integration to the security ecosystem. The solution delivers:

• Cloud-based analytics: Cloud analytics leverage the Mitre ATT&CK1 framework to uncover and prioritize a broad spectrum of suspicious behaviors, helping analysts quickly understand risk severity and take appropriate next steps: dismiss, respond or investigate.

• Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven investigation: Accelerates investigation and evidence gathering with dynamic investigation guides that address the cyber-skills gap by up-leveling junior analysts and improving senior analyst efficiency. In McAfee’s own internal security operations experience, the company was able to up-skill level-1 operators and achieve up to a 15x reduction in time to investigate.

• Rapid Response: Enables affected systems to be quickly contained with a single click, while ecosystem integrations support security team workflows and processes to increase operational efficiency.

McAfee MVISION Cloud

As information moves from protected, on-premises corporate networks, to the cloud, it can be very difficult for organizations to ensure its protection. McAfee has solved this problem with MVISION Cloud, which brings together data protection and threat prevention across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). The McAfee MVISION Cloud platform enables enterprises to adopt cloud services while securing both sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud services, protect sensitive data across the cloud and stop the most advanced threats.

• Visibility into data, context and user behavior: Provides visibility and control across all cloud services, employing a combination of API- and proxy-enabled approaches, with DLP policy that can be extended from devices to the cloud. This includes content scanning, logging and activity monitoring and threat and malware detection.

• Centralized management: Delivers consistent and comprehensive management across public cloud services spanning the SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS spectrum, like Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

• Advanced Threat Protection: Protects against malware and external and insider threats through UEBA (User and Entity Behavior Analytics) driven by machine learning built for the scale and elasticity of cloud environments.

McAfee Device-to-Cloud Unified Data Protection

The latest integration between McAfee Endpoint DLP and Skyhigh Security Cloud DLP offers the same data loss prevention (DLP) policy engine across endpoints, networks and the cloud. McAfee Unified Data Protection offers users a single-pane-of-glass to manage all DLP incidents and reporting via McAfee ePO leading to simplicity, increased business efficiency and improved security.

McAfee MVISION ePO, MVISION Endpoint, MVISION Mobile and MVISION Cloud is currently available. McAfee ePO-Unified Data Protection will be available late October and MVISION EDR will be available in Q1 2019.

McAfee Cybersecurity Services

To fully maximize MVISION, along with other McAfee products and solutions, McAfee also announced the McAfee Essential Success Plan, the third tier of its customer success plan. The Essential success plan–along with Premier and Enhanced–provides:

• a personalized, structured plan that combines success and escalation management

• consulting and education services

• expert guidance in building out security success plan

• technical support

Plus McAfee introduced a new Incident Response (IR) Service that focuses on ensuring customers are able to plan, remediate, and minimize the impact of a cyberattack. This service consists of a readiness assessment, using a best-in-class methodology, that prepares customers with a strong, actionable IR plan. It also includes IR experts who help customers respond more effectively, remediate, and recover when the emergency occurs.