Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Exostar LLC Acquires Pirean Limited

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Exostar has further expanded its global business operations and technology portfolio with the acquisition of Pirean Limited, a privately-held business headquartered in London, UK, with offices in Sydney, Australia.

Pirean’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform, Access: One, is used by customers worldwide in the banking, financial services, insurance, and government sectors, as well as the energy, retail, and telecom industries. The Access: One platform helps secure business-critical applications and sensitive corporate and personal information by providing easy-to-use and innovative consumer, workforce, and mobile identity and access management (IAM) functionality.

Under the acquisition agreement, which is effective immediately, Pirean Limited will be known as Pirean, an Exostar Company. Financial terms were not disclosed.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 