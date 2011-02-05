Exostar LLC Acquires Pirean Limited

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Exostar has further expanded its global business operations and technology portfolio with the acquisition of Pirean Limited, a privately-held business headquartered in London, UK, with offices in Sydney, Australia.

Pirean’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform, Access: One, is used by customers worldwide in the banking, financial services, insurance, and government sectors, as well as the energy, retail, and telecom industries. The Access: One platform helps secure business-critical applications and sensitive corporate and personal information by providing easy-to-use and innovative consumer, workforce, and mobile identity and access management (IAM) functionality.

Under the acquisition agreement, which is effective immediately, Pirean Limited will be known as Pirean, an Exostar Company. Financial terms were not disclosed.