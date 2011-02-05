EvoSwitch Expands Amsterdam AMS1 Data Center Campus

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

EvoSwitch, an international and cloud-neutral colocation company with data centers located in Amsterdam and Washington DC with their cloud interconnection platform EvoSwitch OpenCloud, announces its plans to build a new highly energy-efficient data center in Amsterdam. The new carrier-neutral facility in the Netherlands will be located adjacent to its existing Amsterdam premises, EvoSwitch AMS1.

The new EvoSwitch data center is the first phase of a major facility expansion, with a roadmap to expand capacity up to 30 MVA in the coming years. It will add 6,000 square meters (sq. ft.) of colocation space, offering 7,5MW of new capacity to the company’s existing 15MW data center campus in Amsterdam. EvoSwitch’s in-house engineered modular data center building concept features 2N electrical redundancy and ‘Indirect Adiabatic Free Cooling’ with hot and cold aisle containment. It would allow for a low Power Usage Effectiveness figure (PUE= 1.2) thus resulting in a highly energy-efficient and reliable colocation data center environment for customers. EvoSwitch expects its new data center in Amsterdam to be operational in Q1 2019.

Patented Modular Data Center Technology

Although completely separated from current data centers present at the campus terrain in Amsterdam, the new EvoSwitch AMS1 data center (AMS1 Campus Hall 7, with Hall 8 and Hall 9 planned for subsequent phases) will be interconnected with existing data center infrastructure through a corridor. As this is an on-campus expansion, it would allow customers to profit from enterprise-grade and network-rich ecosystem features from day-1. Future-proof design amenities available at EvoSwitch AMS1 include colocation racks and private cages featuring redundant 2N cooling, direct access to major Internet Exchanges; an ever-expanding amount of managed services including cloud interconnectivity; the use of 100% renewable energy; 24/7 engineering staff onsite; and a 99,999% uptime guarantee.

Colocation Demand in Europe

EvoSwitch’s new investment in its Amsterdam data center campus, EvoSwitch AMS1, comes as the carrier-neutral data center provider identifies growing demand for more colocation capacity and cloud interconnection services in Europe.

“European data center growth in 2017 was faster than ever before, according to a recent CBRE report and JLL report, particularly in Amsterdam and London,” added Mr. Boonstra. “The CBRE and JLL reports result are in line with our own experiences and revenue results this year. Another report from Digital Gateway to Europe mentions some key drivers for the Netherlands being a top-10 data center hub in the world. These key drivers include the wide range of high quality and low-latency connectivity options available; the stability of the energy grid in the Netherlands; and the country’s rapid expansion of ecosystems across networks, as well as cloud and hosting companies.”