European Cybersecurity Group results from joining S21sec and Excellium, through a new Sonae IM investment in Benelux

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Sonae Investment Management (Sonae IM), the technology investment arm of Sonae, announced it has acquired a majority stake on Excellium, a market-leading managed services security provider from Luxembourg, with presence in Belgium and more than 100 experts. Excellium provides professional and managed cybersecurity services, namely, through its proprietary SOC Eyeguard Solution (security operations center), being one of the market leaders in the Luxembourgish and Belgian markets. The company holds a strong blue chip customer base which includes the most renowned financial institutions, governmental entities and other economic groups with operations in the Benelux region.

As a result of this transaction, together with S21sec, a leading and pioneer Iberian cybersecurity company with a strong presence in Latin America, both companies overall, based on their complementarity, further enhance their comprehensive services and technologies’ portfolio, enabling customers to have access to an even more complete, innovative and integrated suite of cybersecurity solutions. Based on the soaring activity, complexity and impact of cybersecurity incidents, this operation is especially important as it further augments the range of capabilities that both companies have at their disposal to continue developing and providing the most highly-specialized services to combat cyber threats and cybercrime.

The significant European scale and cross-country presence of this group of cybersecurity companies will be key to address the increasingly challenging needs of all organizations and specially the requirements of those large and multi-national companies operating in the European space, while ensuring agile and fast response from specialized teams close to the customer. In the highly fragmented cybersecurity landscape, this process results in one of the largest independent European Managed Security Services groups, with more than 500 professionals, strengthening its capabilities to pursue an accelerated growth plan.

About Sonae IM: is the technology investment arm of Sonae Group, a multinational exceeding 6 billion Euros in revenues with core activities in retail and telecommunications. Sonae Investment Management invests in cybersecurity, retail and telecommunications technology companies. Sonae IM holds more than 20 investments, encompassing stakes in companies from early stage to growth stage. Sonae IM has also invested as LP in three VC funds, managed by Armilar Venture Partners, with stakes in 22 companies, which includes Outsystems and Feedzai.

About Excellium: Excellium Services is a company offering advisory and technology integration services in the domain of information security. Established over five years ago, in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, today the group has a presence in 7 countries, (Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, and the Ivory Coast), and currently helps more than 140 clients. With a workforce of more than 120 collaborators in specialized teams, with a particular strength in the areas of Application Security and Incident Management and recently awarded by ITOne “Best IT Security Provider of the year”.