De la Théorie à la pratique











European Commission launches Evolve Project to tackle big data processing

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Launched in December 2018, EVOLVE is a €14 million Innovation Action comprising of 19 organisations from 11 European countries.

Evolve is a project funded by the European Commission under the Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation programme. It aims to take concrete steps in bringing the big data, high-performance computing, and cloud worlds in a unique testbed that will increase our ability to extract value from massive and demanding datasets. Evolve is part of European Commission’s answer to the unprecedented data growth currently experienced.

Evolve uses an advanced HPC computing platform [from ATOS/BULL], with large memory, accelerated processing, fast communication, and high-performance shared storage [based on DDN’s Infinite Memory Engine (IME)]. Evolve designs a versatile software stack that employs existing data processing engines with proven flexibility and wide acceptance in data processing applications.

Evolve’s advanced testbed will be demonstrated through pilots in seven domains: agri-production, maritime surveillance, sentinel-2 satellite imaging, bus transportation, mobility services, predictive vehicle maintenance, and automotive services. In all cases, domain experts are working on models that provide accurate predictions and data processing and validation techniques over massive datasets, in an effort to improve substantially the efficiency of existing or introduce new services in the respective domains.

Evolve’s consortium is composed of 19 organisations from 11 European countries with expertise in several technological domains.

Learn more about Evolve and its upcoming activities and events at www.evolve-h2020.eu




