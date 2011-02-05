Europac Enhances Network Performance with GTT SD-WAN

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced today that Europac Group, a long-standing client of its recent Interoute acquisition, is deploying GTT’s SD-WAN service to enhance network performance for its European sites.

Europac, one of the most innovative manufacturers of sustainable packaging in Europe, leverages GTT’s extensive network in Europe to connect its 18 paper and packaging factories and six waste management facilities in Spain, France and Portugal. GTT’s high-performance, reliable cloud networking services support Europac in its drive to streamline its operations and processes across the entire value chain of the packaging industry.

GTT’s SD-WAN helps to optimize performance for Europac’s applications and services that operate in a centralized cloud architecture, enabling Europac to even more effectively implement its supply chain strategy, manage change in its manufacturing operations and drive greater competitive advantage. GTT also supports all of Europac’s business divisions with an enterprise voice over IP (VoIP) platform, from its data center in Madrid.

David Casas, head of infrastructure and communications at the Europac Group, commented, “GTT’s network and communications services enable us to accelerate and support the integration of our internal operations across Europe. SD-WAN adds flexibility and allows us to optimize our network to support our cloud-based applications, which is a fundamental aspect of the company’s digital strategy.”

"GTT is redefining global communications to serve clients such as Europac,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “We help our clients connect people across their organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud.”