Etix Labs Launches a Comprehensive Data Center Infrastructure Monitoring Suite to date

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Etix Labs launches the most comprehensive suite of Data Center Infrastructure Monitoring (DCIM) tools in the industry, combining software, hardware, and services to provide data centers managers intelligent infrastructure monitoring, physical security and video surveillance management. Etix DCIM, Keynesia and Etix Video Management System provide a brand new experience to track everything and anything happening in mission critical infrastructures.

"As a new player, born from Etix Everywhere, the global data center provider and operator with a long standing reputation, we saw a huge opportunity in the data center monitoring industry, where – according to the Uptime Institute – around 40 percent of DCIM buyers are now on their second or third run with various vendors, furthermore the procurement process can be a nightmare" said Frédéric Bouchez, Managing Director of Etix Labs.

Led by innovation as a core value, the company completely reinvented the way critical infrastructures are monitored and operated, by building a holistic DCIM platform around humans and not just around machines. Etix DCIM is a cloud-based vendor-neutral platform essential for today’s data centers leaders to:

• Know what is happening in a data center at a glance: aggregating information from facilities, devices and IT systems - and show them in a fully customisable widget-based dashboard to monitor and manage multiple data centers globally from a web browser and any mobile device through Android and iPhone applications;

• Get smart alerts, real-time data and see trends for any metric like temperature and humidity or power consumption and PUE, along with advanced workflow management to optimise operational efficiency and to ensure the best possible communication between NOC operators, technicians, colocation customers and data center managers;

• Manage access control end-to-end through a unique platform connected to Keynesia, the company’s first in-house designed hardware suite which includes one of the world’s most flexible retina-screen panel readers with up to five available authentication methods - QR Code, RFID/NFC Badges, Login, Pin Code, One Time Password (OTP) - and a door controller;

• Manage existing IP cameras or CCTV through the Etix Video Management System equipped with full HD stream recording and intelligent video analytics;

• Empower colocation players with the capabilities to provide additional valuable services such as transparent monitoring of their customer’s equipment through a sophisticated multi-tenant permissions system.

Etix DCIM platform - along with Keynesia access control devices and the Video Management System - is already up and running for Etix Everywhere’s customers in several of the company’s data centers, and the world-wide roll-out has just started.

“Etix Labs allows us to have permanent control of our infrastructure at Etix BelgiumDC #1: we can access the status of power & cooling equipment anytime and anywhere, control any access to the building remotely through Keynesia devices. Overall, we’re saving at least 2 hours per intervention on site” stated Patrick Blazy, Data Center manager at NRB Group – one of the top 3 Belgian IT providers.

Among current Etix Labs customers, Marc Morin, Critical Facility Manager at Oceanet Technology said “Etix DCIM streamlines the management and the monitoring of our critical infrastructures, in the easiest possible way compared to all other DCIM systems we tried. As heavy users of the Access Control and Video Management modules we realised how responsive and tailored to our need this platform is.”