Etix Everywhere to build a new 15 MVA data center in Frankfurt am Main, Germany

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Etix Everywhere, a global data center provider and operator, EVO, an energy supply company for electricity, natural gas and heat, and Data Center Group (DCG), a data center design, planning and certification office, teamed up to build a 15 MVA facility in Offenbach, part of the Frankfurt Rhein-Main urban area. The first building represents an investment of 120 million euros. The joint-venture plans to open the first phase of the data center by Q3 2019.

Becoming the second largest data center cluster in Europe, Frankfurt has to cope with continued increase of capacity and energy demand. On the other side of the river Main, Etix Everywhere, EVO and DCG have secured enough power for large-scale expansions to develop a massive campus of data centers. The first phase of the project will provide 15 MVA of colocation capacity, developed onto a greenfield site of 7,800 sqm in Offenbach. At full capacity, the 18,000 sqm building will host more than 3,000 racks through 8,000 sqm of IT rooms.

Ensuring the highest flexibility to support digital transformation The data center has been designed to host different types of customers, from large Cloud Service Providers to enterprise customers.

The data center will be EN 50600 certified, a new European standard for data centers. Among the proposed options to customers, the data center will be a multi-tiering facility offering different redundancy levels within the same building. Customers will be able to choose their IT room based on the certifications they want to have.

Due to Frankfurt’s climate, the data center will be able to maximize the usage of indirect free-cooling. Combining this with the “2N distributed” technical architecture, the data center will benefit from a design PUE of 1.2.

Frankfurt is currently the leader of connectivity in Germany and in Europe, in particular thanks to the presence of peering points, including the German Internet Exchange named “DE-CIX”. The data center is indeed located at less than 1 km from this strategic peering point.

More than 20 international and national telco carriers are immediately available on site ensuring optimum connectivity services to customers for whom latency is key to operate real-time applications.

The colocation data center will complement Etix Everywere’s global network of edge data centers already in operations.