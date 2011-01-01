Etix Everywhere announces new capital increase of €56 million

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Etix Everywhere announces the completion of a Series C capital increase of €56 million. The funding round is supported by three strategic investors: STOA, a new investment vehicle mainly owned by the French CDC (Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations), Keppel Data Centres, a Singaporean data center developer and operator, and SBI Crypto Investment, an existing shareholder of Etix Everywhere.

The capital increase will accelerate the deployment of Edge, Hyperscale and HPC data centers in Europe, Africa, Latin America, and South-East Asia.

Reinforcing the Company’s position as a global colocation provider

In 2018, Etix Everywhere raised capital from SBI Crypto Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBI Holdings, a pioneer of Internet-based financial services based in Japan, enabling the Company to achieve several notable milestones.

The Company expanded its global network of data centers and delivered eight new facilities over the past 18 months: three Edge data centers in France, Belgium and Ghana, three HPC facilities in Iceland and Sweden, and two turnkey cable landing stations in Brazil.

Etix Everywhere added three other facilities to its data center network by acquiring 55% of Borealis Data Center in Iceland, 90% of ArticSites in Sweden and 100% of NeoCenter Ouest in France.

“We are delighted by the support we have from our existing shareholders and new investors.” declared Antoine Boniface, CEO of Etix Everywhere. “We provide now more than 50 MW of colocation capacity through our network of 12 data centers. This new funding round will support our three business targets: developing Edge data centers in Europe and emerging markets, building and operating Hyperscale data centers in specific Tier 1 cities, and expanding our HPC data center network in the Nordics.”

The Company is currently delivering strategic projects serving these three business lines: a Tier IV Edge data center that is fully powered by its own solar farm has just been completed in Ghana, a Hyperscale campus of data centers is being developed in Frankfurt with a first building of 15 MW of IT load, and a 35 MW HPC facility has been inaugurated a few days ago in Iceland.

Taking the collaboration to the next level

The new capital increase expands the foundations of Etix Everywhere, which is now supported by five international investors: InfraVia Capital from France, Tiger Infrastructure from USA, SBI from Japan, STOA from France and Keppel Data Centres from Singapore.

Having a strong focus on Fintech activities, SBI expressed its renewed confidence in Etix Everywhere to support the expansion of HPC and Blockchain facilities. By increasing its capital investment in the Company, SBI recognizes the expertise of Etix Everywhere to develop high-end yet cost-effective facilities answering the needs of demanding customers in this field.

STOA is owned by the French CDC (Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations) and AFD (Agence Française de Développement) with capital base of €600 million earmarked for equity investments in developing and emerging countries. “By 2050, Africa will produce one quarter of data generated worldwide. Data centers are one of the pillars of digital development in emerging markets and key to support economic growth.” explained Marie-Laure Mazaud, Deputy CEO of STOA. “Our goal is to boost Etix Everywhere development in Africa, as well as in Latin America and South-East Asia by providing the latest edge technologies and services to the local customers and populations.”

Keppel Data Centres is a leading developer and operator of large-scale data centers across Asia Pacific and Europe. The company has more than a decade of experience serving as a trusted data center partner for its blue chip customers. It is also a part of Singapore mainboard-listed Keppel Corporation, a provider of solutions for sustainable urbanization. With its investment, Keppel Data Centres will seek to partner Etix Everywhere to grow the Hyperscale business line in competitive markets. “Etix Labs, the R&D division of Etix Everywhere, has developed several cutting-edge technologies for operating and securing data centers.” said Wong Wai Meng, CEO of Keppel Data Centers. “This investment will give Keppel Data Centres the opportunity to deploy some of these new technologies in our data centers and deliver tangible benefits for our customers.”