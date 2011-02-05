Esteemed global cyber defence expert joins NTT Security

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

NTT Security has strengthened its UK management team with the appointment of Azeem Aleem to the position of Vice President Consulting and Head of its UK & Ireland (UK&I) business. Azeem is a highly respected cybersecurity specialist and joins following a six year tenure at RSA Security, where most recently he held the role of Global Director and Head of its Worldwide Advanced Cyber Defence (ACD) Practice.

Azeem joins NTT Security with a strong track record in cybersecurity with over 15 years experience in cyber defence technologies, security operations, counter threat intelligence, data analytics and behavioural classification of the cyber criminal. Within the domain of organisational operations, Azeem has wide-ranging experience in managing P&L, driving operational excellence, change management and process re-engineering.

Azeem has been at the forefront of architecting cyber resilience capabilities against Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) for some of the best financial, government and public sector organisations across Europe, the US, Asia and the Middle East. He has worked with both national and international law enforcement agencies around intelligence training, detection and investigation of cyber crime.

As a subject matter expert, he has made frequent appearances on regional television and radio programmes commenting on the increase of cyber threats that are affecting the security of our connected society. A published book author and academic criminologist, he has authored several periodicals on advanced security threats in peer reviewed journals and security magazines. He is an eminent plenary conference guest speaker both at national and international level.