Essence to Launch Umbrella Safety Solution

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Essence announces the release of Essence Umbrella, a two-way, voice-communication personal emergency response system (PERS) designed to help organizations, schools, and universities keep staff and students safe. Umbrella joins the Essence Smart Care robust lineup of safety and senior care solutions.

Umbrella is a stand-alone personal safety platform consisting of a small, wearable pendant that integrates directly with a specialized mobile app complemented by an intuitive management interface. The system is designed to be distributed by organizations to individuals who might be at risk, from students and teachers to remote installation and technician teams.

Pressing the button on the pendant activates hands-free communication, real-time tracking, and response by a 24/7 monitoring service. The Umbrella solution will be introduced for the first time at CES in Las Vegas this January. At its three previous appearances at CES, Essence has revealed other groundbreaking technologies for Connected Living, including its WeR@Home safety, security and management solution’s compatibility with Google Assistant.

Also in focus at the event will be Essence Care@Home senior smart alerting platform with a new multi-channel PERS hub, allowing flexibility of LTE, Ethernet, or PSTN communication options. The Care@Home Communicator leverages voice recognition technology to give seniors access to emergency response by using the most seamless interface of all – their voices – from anywhere in the home. It’s supplemented by the emergency pendant advanced (EPA) fall detector for use both in the home or on-the-go, which automatically notifies emergency personnel in the case of a fall, opening a two-way communications channel directly with a trained EMT.

All Essence technologies are available as value-added solutions for service providers, with API provisioning that provides quick, easy integration into back-end systems. The customer service back-end system streamlines management and reduces costs for operators with large populations as there’s no need to manage large numbers of SIM accounts.