Espace Champerret Paris June 12th and 13th: CRIP’s annual Convention 2018 « The future of IT and Digital »

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

The 11th Annual Convention will take place at Espace Champerret on June 12th and 13th. During these two days, 80 user speeches will describe the projects carried out on four main themes: ’Applications’, ’Operations’, ’Infrastructures’ and ’Usages’. 120 suppliers and thirty innovative players will be located over four villages aligned with the themes of user speeches.

The Convention will welcome the 8,000 members of its 380 member companies, who will be able to attend nearly 80 user experience and 40 innovative suppliers pitchs, as well as two opening keynote sessions:

• Mardi 12 juin à 9 heures : Laurence Devillers - The ethics of AI: roadblock or economic opportunity ?

Laurence Devillers is an IA professor at Sorbonne University and heads of the theme "Affective and social dimensions in spoken interactions" at LIMSI-⁠CNRS in Orsay. She is the author of more than 150 scientific publications

• Mercredi 13 juin à 9 heures : Luc Bretones – Innovation at the service of the IT department Luc Bretones is Executive Vice President in charge of innovation teams at the Technocentre and Orange Fab. The Technocentre combines skills in marketing, development and implementation, and Orange Fab accelerates internal and external startups

New features of the 2018 issue of the Convention are:

• Two sessions focused on DevOps, given by Adrien Blind, in a workshop-like form, will allow attendees to exchange information and questions with this subject matter expert

• The Live Mutual Aid Forum, facilitated by the leaders of our different Work Groups, will allow everyone to ask questions on topics such as cloud, security, automation, service management, infrastructures, architectures….

• A webTV set, jointly animated with Virage Digital, will welcome session speakers, CTOs, as well as representatives of CRiP Regions and Work Groups leaders to exchange their point of views on hot topics