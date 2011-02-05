Envelop Risk Appoints Aritra Chatterjee as Chief Underwriting Officer

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Envelop Risk announced it has appointed Aritra (Ari) Chatterjee as its Chief Underwriting Officer. Chatterjee was formerly the lead cyber underwriter with Hannover Re (Bermuda), a line of business he helped to establish.

Chatterjee applied a unique conceptual and mathematical underwriting methodology called "PTBA - Resilience Matrix," which quantifies the risk landscape by mapping data assets to threat trends. He has used this and other approaches to consistently outperform the market. He will share elements of this approach in a forthcoming academic paper.

At his previous position as an Actuarial Underwriter with Hannover Re, Chatterjee underwrote Cyber (Re)Insurance, a line of business he helped develop and grow profitably. He has led several Cyber reinsurance placements in the US and International markets. Beyond Cyber (Re)Insurance, he has underwritten Marine & Energy, Property Catastrophe, Credit and Surety, Intellectual Property, and Motor deals. Prior to Hannover Re, Chatterjee worked with Flagstone Re and GE Insurance Solutions. Chatterjee led the start-up project “Bernoullian” for MIT Future Commerce course and was voted as one of the finalists out of 200 start-ups. He is a qualified Actuary from Casualty Actuarial Society, and has participated in several academic research projects with CAS. Chatterjee holds a Masters of Statistics from Indian Statistical Institute, where he was one of the top 20 statisticians in India.