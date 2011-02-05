Ensemble delivers major new release for NFV management and orchestration at scale

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ensemble, a division of ADVA, launched a major new release of its network functions virtualization (NFV) platform. The upgraded Ensemble suite now features powerful management and orchestration (MANO) capabilities, enabling service providers to roll out secure virtualized services at scale. Developed alongside Tier 1 customers in direct response to their requirements, the upgraded Ensemble suite addresses today’s most urgent security and complexity challenges. Its significantly enhanced MANO features include multi-layer security, simplified management of NFV infrastructure (NFVI) and service chain creation, visibility, monitoring and troubleshooting. The latest release is based on three years of real-world experience enabling companies to deploy and manage software-based, cloud-native solutions.

The latest Ensemble release provides key MANO enhancements, making NFV and virtualized services easy to deploy across multiple locations with complete flexibility and scale, and with the ability to provide Day 0 configuration of VNFs. Ensemble addresses real-world problems related to operating uCPE deployments at scale, such as a single IP address for management and in-service software upgrades with reversion. The Ensemble portfolio’s multi-layered approach to security helps operators tackle vulnerabilities, and it provides software-based encryption that can be combined with VNFs. Ensemble’s streamlined VNF management capabilities make the task of onboarding new VNFs straightforward. It also offers user-friendly information on service chain operations as well as virtualization tools for analysis and troubleshooting. What’s more, its zero touch provisioning capabilities remove the need for user intervention and replace truck rolls and on-site technicians with automation.