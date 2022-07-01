Enpass announced the general availability of Enpass Business

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Enpass announced the general availability of its new solution, Enpass Business, built for enterprises who want to maintain complete control of their password data. Enpass Business offers a strong value proposition as it eliminates the burden and overhead associated with on-premises server installation and ongoing monitoring and management. Supporting Microsoft 365 integration, Enpass Business also allows businesses to leverage their existing cloud storage of OneDrive/SharePoint for storing their sensitive data.

Most password management solutions on the market today store data outside of an organization’s IT infrastructure, most commonly in the service provider’s cloud. This poses a compliance problem for many businesses who have mandates in place preventing them from storing data outside their IT infrastructure, or are concerned about the data security issues associated with storing sensitive data outside their zone of safety. With Enpass Business, all passwords remain within the trusted boundaries of the organization’s local IT systems. Enterprises have the option to store data on employee devices, or use their existing cloud storage, enabling them to maintain control over their data without the need to host additional servers.

Enpass Business maintains compliance while reducing security risk, as passwords, credentials and other information never leave the organization. The Enpass Business feature set includes:

• Local storage: Stores data locally on the devices with an option to use existing storage i.e., Microsoft OneDrive/SharePoint

• Serverless: No self-hosting of server is required to share vaults and manage access permissions

• Policy enforcement: Allows businesses to define and force their password policies and rules

• Employee provisioning: Automatically provision and offboard users from Azure Active Directory via SCIM

• Vault sharing: Share vaults between team members using Microsoft 365 Business (OneDrive or SharePoint)

• Breach monitoring: Notifies user if any saved website, portal or application is breached

• Password audit: Checks for non-compliant, weak, compromised duplicate and old passwords

• Password generation and autofill: Generates and autofills strong passwords

• Platforms: Supports all major platforms and browsers

Enpass Business, along with the consumer version of Enpass are both available and sold via subscription directly through the website.