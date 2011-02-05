Endace Study Finds 85% of Large Enterprises Struggle to Protect Critical Network Assets from Cyberattacks and Outages

June 2019 by Endace

Endace announced the results of its latest research study, Challenges of Managing and Securing the Network 2019, conducted by independent, US-based research company, Virtual Intelligence Briefing (VIB).

The study surveyed senior executives and technical staff at more than 250 large enterprises globally to understand the challenges that these organizations face in protecting their networks from cyberattack and performance issues.

Organizations from a range of industry verticals including Finance, Healthcare, Insurance and Retail participated in the study, which found that one of the biggest challenges for all organizations was a lack of agility, making it difficult for their teams to investigate and respond quickly and accurately to security threats or outages.

“96% of respondents indicated they have significant on-premise infrastructure to defend.

Clearly, they have data governance and sovereignty responsibilities they can’t outsource,” said Stuart Wilson, CEO, Endace.

Respondents cited the need for greater visibility into network activity as one of their top issues: almost 90% of respondents rated having ‘insufficient visibility into network activity to be certain about what is happening’ as a significant challenge for their organization.

Some of the key issues reported were:

• 81% of respondents reported not having enough monitoring tools in the right places on the network.

• 80% rated ‘alert fatigue’ as a significant concern.

• 76% reported that ‘tool fatigue’ is a significant issue.

• 91% indicated ‘integrating solutions to streamline processes, increase productivity and reduce complexity’ is a significant challenge.

• 90% reported slow, complex CAPEX purchasing cycles are reducing their flexibility in defending their organizations’ networks.

Tom Riddle, Director, Marketing & Research Solutions at Virtual Intelligence Briefing, said: "These research findings show that IT and security staff still lack adequate tools, efficient workflows and the agility necessary to investigate and respond to threats or issues quickly and accurately enough to keep their infrastructure safe and trouble-free."

“This research shows organizations urgently need to streamline their approach to security to enable rapid and cost-effective deployment. Moving to a common, open analytics platform to host a range of security solutions is a key tactic for better security,” said Cary Wright, VP Product Management at Endace.