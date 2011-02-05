Endace: Market Demand for Packet Capture in Security and Network Forensics Drives Partner Program and Channel Expansion

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Global growth in the packet capture market and the importance of packet capture as a key source of data for network security are fueling expansion at Endace.

Endace’s Fusion Partner Program is a community of market-leading security, network and application performance monitoring vendors. Endace works with these partners in its Partner Lab to validate integration of their products with the EndaceProbe™ Analytics Platform. Partner solutions leverage the EndaceProbe’s 100% network history to enhance security and network forensics, accelerating issue investigation and resolution. IBM Security, Micro Focus, Senseon, Cisco Stealthwatch and Network Critical all joined Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, Cisco Firepower, Gigamon, IXIA, Plixer, DarkTrace, BluVector, and others in the Endace Fusion Partner Program in 2019, with more partner announcements to come in the New Year.

Endace has been continuing to expand its channel partners around the world throughout 2019, and this month engaged two new channel partners to meet growing customer demand in Asia-Pacific. Athena Dynamics is a consulting distributor for Singapore and Southeast Asia, while Cornet Solutions recently joined as a key reseller partner in Japan.

The EndaceProbe Analytics Platform is the industry’s only open packet capture platform, combining accurate, highly scalable, packet capture with the ability to host and integrate with network security and performance monitoring solutions from a wide variety of vendors (as well as open-source or custom applications). Solutions that can be hosted on and/or integrated with EndaceProbes include SIEMs, network and application performance monitoring, intrusion detection, next generation firewalls, threat detection and AI/ML-based security.