Emailage expands global operations and bolsters APAC and EMEA executive teams

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Emailage is undertaking an ambitious global expansion program across Asia Pacific (APAC). The company is also doubling the size of its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fraud in eCommerce is a growing problem around the world – according to payments consultancy Javelin Strategy & Research, losses from account takeover fraud alone increased 120 percent between 2016 and 2017[1]. Emailage supports eTailers in tackling the problem through its unique predictive fraud scoring technology, which uses email address metadata as a basis for transactional risk assessment and digital identity validation. The company works with customers around the world, including five of the top ten global retailers; three of the top five global airlines; and four of the top six credit card issuers. In 2017 alone, Emailage was responsible for analyzing $180 billion in transaction volume and identifying over 17 million high-risk transactions.

Recognizing the global opportunities for its unique fraud prevention technology, Emailage has identified APAC as a focus for growth, given the region’s rising rates of online fraud – as many as one in five APAC consumers have been victims of fraud, according to a recent report by Experian[2]. The company has recently opened offices in Sydney and Singapore. Expanding into the region means the company will be able to support more businesses in a diverse range of global markets, while further bolstering its customer support and product development operations.

As part of this, Carlos Testa has been selected as General Manager of APAC. Carlos has headed the Emailage LATAM team for many years and is experienced in fostering new customer relationships in new markets.

In addition to building its presence in APAC, Emailage is also committing to a renewed focus in EMEA, welcoming a number of new faces to the team in the region. The first of these is Chris Thomas, who is joining as the new General Manager for EMEA.

Chris joins Emailage from Experian, where he held the role of Sales Director EMEA, Fraud and ID, for four years – a role which saw him build a dedicated risk management business unit for the organization from the ground up. He brings over 20 years of experience in fraud prevention and business development, and will be integral to ensuring the ongoing success and growth of Emailage across the region.

The business will continue to invest in the research and development of its solution over the next six months, and will double the size of the product team by the end of 2018.