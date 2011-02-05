Elbit Systems of Australia to Help Train ADF Cyber Warriors

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Elbit Systems of Australia has been selected by the Australian Defence Force to boost Australia’s Cyber Security capability.

Speaking at Land Forces 2018 in Adelaide, Commonwealth Minister for Defence, the Honourable Christopher Pyne, announced that Elbit Systems of Australia will deliver a Cyber Range training platform including infrastructure, network design and build, train the trainer, training and teaching materials and support.

Managing Director of Elbit Systems of Australia, Dan Webster said, “The Company is delighted to be providing cyber expertise to the ADF. We will be supporting Defence in training their ‘Cyber Warriors’ who will defend against the real cyber threats we are faced with every day. Trainees will learn to identify, track, investigate, respond to and remediate a cyber-attack.”

The Cyber Security technology has been developed by global Cyber specialist Cyberbit, a subsidiary of defence and high technology company Elbit Systems Ltd. Cyber Training Ranges will be installed at ADF facilities in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Canberra. The fully self-contained Cyber Security training network will be capable of training 50 students concurrently.

In addition, Elbit Systems of Australia has commenced providing Cyber Security training for Queensland Government departmental IT staff. Training is being conducted at Elbit Systems’ Brisbane facility.

Elbit Systems of Australia introduced the Company’s world-leading Cyber Security capability to Australia in late 2017. In addition to providing bespoke Cyber Security Training Ranges and offering training via a permanent facility in Brisbane, the Company also has a mobile Cyber Range for training of IT professionals around the nation.