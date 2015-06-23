Elbit Systems of America and Metropolitan State University Announce New Cyber Training and Simulation Center

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, announced that it will partner with Metropolitan State University to establish a new facility powered by the Cyberbit Range for the training and simulation of cybersecurity professionals at the Metropolitan State campus in Saint Paul, Minn.

Elbit Systems of America will provide the hardware, software, and technical expertise to operate the training and simulation environment. In turn, Metropolitan State will provide the facilities and expert instructors. The training program and Cyber Range is expected to commence training in the spring of 2018.

With reports of cyber-attacks on the rise and the demand for highly-qualified cybersecurity professionals greater than ever, Elbit Systems of America and Metropolitan State are addressing the challenges of accelerating the certification of new cybersecurity experts.

The training and simulation center will be powered by the Cyberbit Range, a solution developed by Cyberbit, an Elbit Systems’ subsidiary. Cyberbit Range is a widely-deployed cybersecurity training and simulation platform, currently training and certifying thousands of cybersecurity professionals in many training centers, including; RUAG in Switzerland, IABG in Germany; Ni Cybersecurity in Tokyo, Japan; ST Electronics in Singapore; Regent University in Virginia, US; The Baltimore Cyber Range in Maryland, US; and most recently ISE Systems in France. Cyberbit Range provides an up-to-date selection of simulated attack and ransomware scenarios. Trainees operate in real-life settings by accurately replicating their network setup, using their actual security tools and simulating their typical network traffic. The Cyberbit Range also includes a virtual and physical ICS/SCADA network training and cross-functional executive training.