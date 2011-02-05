Elbit Systems Subsidiary Selected to Supply a Cyber Intelligence System to the Dutch National Police

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Following an extensive and competitive evaluation process Cyber Intelligence Ltd, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, was selected to provide the Dutch National Police with a Cyber Intelligence system.

Part of Elbit Systems’ Intelligence 360 suite of Cyber capabilities, the solution to be supplied is designed to provide high-availability and scalability and enable customization with work-flow, legislation and other custom requirements of the Dutch National Police.

Haim Delmar, General Manager of Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber, commented: “The Netherlands continues to be an important market for us and we are proud to be in a position to contribute to national security and public safety. I believe that our operational experience and technological edge enable us to offer superior solutions to our customers and partners.”

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.