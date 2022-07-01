Search
Egress names Robin Bell as CISO to amplify security-first culture

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Egress has announced the appointment of Robin Bell as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This strategic internal move will see Bell transition from the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) to expand the company’s security operations at pace with its rapid growth, at a time of heightened global cybersecurity risk.

In his new role as CISO, Bell will focus entirely on promoting information security. Partnering with customers across highly regulated industries and critical infrastructure, Bell will focus on building a culture of cyber resilience during this period of heightened risk.

Prior to Egress, Bell served as Head of Application Services Group at Vodafone and was responsible for delivering and managing NHSMail - one of the largest on-premise deployments of Microsoft exchange in the world, which has subsequently migrated to Microsoft 365.




