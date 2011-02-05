Egress appoints new Chief Information Officer to support enterprise service delivery

September 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Egress announced that it has appointed Robin Bell as Chief Information Officer to drive forward new technology initiatives that will see this tech scale-up continue on its aggressive global expansion plans. With immediate effect, Robin will take responsibility for overseeing operations, service delivery and enterprise software delivery.

As VP of Operations at Egress for the last two years, Robin was responsible for leading all aspects of operations including customer service desk, operational support, deployment and automation, internal IT and security operations to deliver SaaS platforms for enterprise customers.

Robin boasts a long and well-established career in technology. Prior to joining Egress, he headed up the Application Services Group at Vodafone where he was accountable for the design, delivery and support of complex private cloud solutions based on Microsoft and Unix platforms and applications. Robin became part of Vodafone when it acquired Cable & Wireless, which was integrated into Vodafone Enterprise. Robin was at Cable & Wireless for 11 years where he headed up Technical Services for the design and delivery of the NHSmail programme.

Over the course of his career, Robin has worked extensively with public sector clients and for the past two years at Egress, he has headed up the operational delivery of Criminal Justice Secure eMail (CJSM), a closed network platform run by Egress. CJSM allows people from many different areas of the justice system, from legal counsel to probation services, to communicate securely. Robin has also helped Egress to deliver its email security and collaboration solutions into UK Central Government departments and global enterprises, including internal financial and legal firms.

In December 2018, Egress secured a $40m Series C financing round led by FTV Capital. Egress is using this investment to build on its ongoing rapid growth in Europe and North America. In his new role, Robin will spearhead the operational delivery and efficiency of this expansion.