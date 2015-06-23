Egress Software Technologies scoops two awards at 2018 UK IT Industry Awards

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Egress Software Technologies emerged victorious at the 2018 UK IT Industry Awards last night, winning the ’Security Innovation of the Year’ and ’Best Not For Profit IT Project of the Year’ awards, for the Egress data security platform and Operation SNAP road safety project, respectively.

The UK IT Industry Awards is the largest technology awards of its kind, focusing on the contribution of individuals, projects, organisations and technologies that have excelled in the use, development and deployment of IT in the past 12 months.

The ‘Security Innovation of the Year’ award is awarded to a product or service that has delivered measurable benefits for customers. Egress’ win demonstrates the company’s commitment to developing privacy and risk management technology that helps solve real information security issues. Its AI-powered platform provides users with comprehensive security controls to understand and manage the data they process and share. By taking this approach, Egress is proactively helping organisations prevent data breaches, whilst simultaneously driving cost savings and efficiency gains.

The ‘Best Not For Profit IT Project of the Year’ accolade recognises the way in which technology is used to benefit citizens and clients. A joint initiative between GoSafe Wales and four Welsh police forces, Operation SNAP is using technology to make Welsh roads safer and save lives. With a 30% reduction in traffic officers, it has become more challenging for police to monitor road safety. However, powered by Egress, Operation SNAP streamlines the way citizens can submit multimedia evidence relating to driving offences to improve early intervention and driver behaviour, reducing road fatalities by up to 40%.