Egress Scoops Security Innovation of the Year Award at the Computing Security Excellence Awards 2019

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Egress announced it has been recognised as the Security Innovation of the Year at the Computing Security Excellence Awards 2019.

The Computing Security Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry’s best security companies, solutions, products and personalities, recognising those who have set the benchmark for innovation, entrepreneurialism and technical excellence. From the greatest firewall product to the most impressive IT leader in the industry, the award categories represent all significant factors of security innovation.

The best in the industry were chosen by a panel of expert judges and revealed at Computing’s annual ceremony at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square on 21st November 2019.

This is not the first time Egress has been recognised as a leader in the security innovation market. The company won the Security Innovation of the Year at the 2018 UK IT Industry Awards, further validating its industry leading services.