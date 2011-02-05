Egress Protect recognized by Expert Insights for industry-leading email encryption

April 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Egress Protect has been selected for the Expert Insights’ Best-Of Award for Encryption for the second year running. The leading provider of intelligent email security, Egress was recognised for its enterprise-grade encryption and seamless integration with Microsoft 365.

By being selected for this award, Egress Protect is championed for its use of secure, certified encryption to guard against data breaches. Used by major banks, leading law firms, global healthcare providers and governments, Egress Protect integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 to offer frictionless email encryption for both sender and recipient. Protect provides automatic encryption and user prompts for zero-user interaction in partnership with Egress Prevent. It also offers the option to empower users to initiate end-to-end encryption, using a low-friction Outlook add-in. Protect forms part of the Intelligent Email Security suite, reducing human activated risks caused by human error, malicious insiders, and inbound phishing attacks.

Best-Of award winners are chosen by Expert Insights’ editors, based on extensive research into each solution’s merits as a solution provider, customer reviews, and how they compare to their competitors. All recipients of these awards were specifically selected for their impressive features, strong capabilities, and positive user experiences. Expert Insights also takes into consideration pricing, target markets and the deployment process when selecting the top vendors.