EfficientIP receives $11m Series B funding from Jolt Capital

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

EfficientIP received a $11 million Series B investment from Jolt Capital to support its continued international growth. The investment will drive international expansion and deepen service offerings in response to increased global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management) demand.

EfficientIP helps businesses stay online and secure against data loss by making the IP infrastructure foundation reliable, agile and secure. A growing number of connected devices, and the mixture of cloud and in-house computing is making IT more complex, but EfficientIP is helping businesses simplify processes and become more competitive.

Powered by this recent investment, EfficientIP is also looking to intensify its channel partner strategy, and develop new technological alliances connected to its innovations, adding to current ecosystem partnerships with leading companies like Cisco, VMware and ServiceNow.

Guillaume Girard, a Partner at Jolt Capital, added, “We’ve been tracking EfficientIP for some time, and have been impressed with their continued ability to deliver on ambitious growth plans. EfficientIP fits perfectly in our target scope, combining deeptech assets enabling leading-edge solutions and a highly motivated top-tier team in a market which is expanding quickly. Given its increasing market footprint with Fortune 500 customers, EfficientIP is well poised for strong growth.”

EfficientIP is the first company to have patented and released award-winning DNS infrastructure security solutions such as its DNS Blast, the world’s fastest DNS server.. Innovation also includes edge GSLB — the world’s first DNS global server load balancing, delivering intelligent application traffic routing from the network edge, closest to the users.