Eaton Introduces Eaton 91PS UPS Range

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Eaton introduced the Eaton 91PS, a single-phase alternative to its existing market-leading Eaton 93PS range of Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS). The newly-introduced single-phase Eaton 91PS has a power rating of 8 to 30 kW, while the three-phase Eaton 93PS is available from 8 to 40 kW. The new models will be available in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region from September 2018.

The Eaton 91PS and 93PS ranges include several features that are unique to Eaton and designed to provide the highest possible availability for critical infrastructure. These include:

Hot Sync, Eaton’s patented technology for load sharing between UPSs, which eliminates any single point of failure in a parallel operating UPS system

Advanced Battery Management (ABM), which enables intelligent charging and extends the lifetime of the batteries

Hot Swappable and Hot Scalable power modules, which can be replaced or added while other modules continue protecting the load, eliminating the need to go to bypass for concurrent maintenance or when adding more power to the system

Inherent redundancy that can be achieved with just one unit, avoiding the need for parallel operation

Virtualization-ready: The Eaton 91PS and 93PS ranges support Eaton’s Intelligent Power Management (IPM) software, which is used for monitoring and managing the UPS as an integral part of the power and IT infrastructure

Both ranges also include features to ensure safe installation and use, thanks to pre-designed, pre-tested and pre-installed integrated safety components, such as the backfeed protection and ultra-rapid fuses in the static switch. This equipment will also lower installation costs as no additional equipment will be needed to fulfil the requirements from the UPS standards.