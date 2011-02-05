Eagle Eye Networks Introduces Advanced Video Analytics

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Eagle Eye Networks announced that it has enhanced the video analytics offered within the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS. Customers can easily and instantly activate analytics on their cameras without having to install additional hardware or software. No on-site technicians or system upgrades are needed to immediately receive analytic alerts and data.

Eagle Eye Cloud VMS customers can enable analytics from the dashboard for any camera in their account. Eagle Eye Analytics will function on any camera that is supported by the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS – no analytic functions of the camera are required. Eagle Eye Analytics will even operate with analog cameras. The ability to deploy analytics quickly and without upfront hardware or software investment shows the long-term advantages of a cloud-based solution.

The following analytics are now available:

• Line Crossing – Detects when an object crosses a virtual line. Direction may be specified, and notifications may be generated. It is useful for receiving notifications when a security boundary (fence, restricted area, and one-way road) is crossed. It is also well suited for monitoring building entrances, loading docks, and parking lots.

• Intrusion Detection – Detects when an object enters a customer defined area. Intrusion detection is used to generate a notification when an object enters that forbidden area.

• Object Counting – Counts how many objects cross a line in either direction. This can be used for counting cars, people, or other objects. Total count per day, per direction, and current delta of the count are maintained and displayed.

• Loitering – Monitors a defined area and triggers an alert if an object lingers longer than the pre-configured dwell time.

In the enhanced Eagle Eye analytics experience, customers are able to track and view up to twenty-five analytic events in Eagle Eye’s intuitive Gallery Viewer. The Eagle Eye Gallery Viewer is an exceptional tool for quickly finding video of interest and viewing active motion and analytic events. In addition, the improved Eagle Eye Cloud VMS gives customers the ability to gain further operational insight by generating customized period graphs of the enhanced data from five minutes to seven days.

The enhanced Eagle Eye Analytics are immediately available and can be enabled within the Eagle Eye Dashboard on a camera-by-camera basis. Customers do not need to replace their existing cameras to have access to Eagle Eye Analytics.