ESI INENDI is soon launching PCAP Inspector, a tool dedicated to the analysis of PCAP files

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

For those who are considering that the analysis of PCAP files would make sense as an innovative cybersecurity strategy, or for those who use Wireshark and wish to boost the analysis of their network, note that a powerful PCAP analysis tool, designed by ESI INENDI for cyber hunting purposes, is now available.

PCAP Inspector is an extremely easy-to-use tool and its various functionalities (of import, export, sorting, data visualization and correlation, etc.) offer a fast and efficient user experience.

The Beta version is presently available for free on www.pcap-inspector.com and is running under all Linux distributions.”