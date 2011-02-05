EMVCo, FIDO Alliance, and W3C Form Interest Group to Enhance Security and Interoperability of Web Payments

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

The FIDO Alliance, EMVCo, and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) announced the creation of a new Interest Group for organizations to collaborate on a vision for Web payment security and interoperability. Participants in the Web Payment Security Interest Group will define areas of collaboration and identify gaps between existing technical specifications in order to increase compatibility among different technologies.

Industry Demand for Interoperability

"FIDO Alliance, W3C, and EMVCo develop complementary technologies that can enhance the security and convenience of web payments," said Karteek Patel, Chair of the EMVCo Executive Committee. "This group has been created to better understand and shape the future of secure web-based payments, and ensure alignment on the work of the three technical bodies. EMVCo looks forward to productive discussions and ultimately, increased interoperability for web payments."

"FIDO standards for simpler, stronger authentication can help secure user interactions specified in domain-specific standards developed in other technical bodies," added Brett McDowell, executive director, FIDO Alliance. "We are pleased to be working with our payment industry partners on how FIDO authentication and authenticator metadata can support their transaction authorization goals. This interest group will help to streamline coordination and requirements sharing with EMVCo and W3C."

The Web Payment Security Interest Group complements existing specification-level discussions around EMV® Secure Remote Commerce (SRC), EMV 3-D Secure (3DS), FIDO Alliance’s FIDO2 specifications, and W3C’s Web Authentication and Payment Request APIs. The group also provides the foundation for collaboration around future technical specifications.

Deliverables: Vision and Analysis

The Web Payment Security Interest Group charter defines a scope of activities that includes formulation of a vision for web payment security, development of use cases, gap analysis, liaisons with other organizations, and identification of standardization opportunities for each organization. The Interest Group does not publish specifications. Technical work is carried out in other groups within each organization, such as the FIDO2 Technology Working Group, the W3C Web Payments Working Group, or one of EMVCo’s working groups.

"W3C’s authentication and payments standards are part of the bigger story of the transformation of the payments industry," said Jeff Jaffe, W3C CEO. "The transformation will continue in unpredictable ways as the web adds new services such as streaming video, real-time communications, and augmented reality. This Interest Group will help ensure that new payment models for these services will have security as a fundamental requirement."