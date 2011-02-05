Drone Zone at TB Forum 2018

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

This year, manufacturers and developers from Japan are joining the exposition and business program of TB Forum for the first time, presenting most modern and innovative technologies in the field of cybersecurity, criminology and UAV.

On February 14, in cooperation with Rotobo Association TB Forum team holds the very first Russian-Japanese Round Table on "Safety and Prospects for the Development of the Drones Industry".

Such experts as Mori Keichi (Director of the State Association "Tokyo New Business Conference"), Kobayashi Ichiro (President of the most authoritative governmental association "Dron Pilot"), Kurusu Musumitsu (Director of Forensics of Focus Systems Corporation) will share practical cases, international experience and participate in the discussion. We invite drone companies to use TB Forum 2018 as an effective entry point to major projects in Russia. Book your space now:

The Japan Association for Trade with Russia & NIS (ROTOBO) is a unique organization in Japan engaged in promotion of trade and business cooperation between Japanese enterprises and former socialist countries of Eurasia (Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Mongolia). ROTOBO has nearly 200 member companies including trading firms, manufacturers, banks, securities companies, industrial associations, transportation and shipping companies, local governments and so on.

