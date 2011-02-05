DoubleVerify Partners with MoPub to Combat Mobile Ad Fraud

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

DoubleVerify ("DV") announced a partnership with MoPub, a leading provider of monetization solutions for mobile app publishers and developers around the globe. As part of the partnership, DoubleVerify will provide fraud detection and reporting for mobile app campaigns across MoPub’s exchange – extending quality coverage for global advertisers and enabling MoPub to continuously refine the quality of its mobile ad inventory.