DoubleVerify Partners with MoPub to Combat Mobile Ad Fraud

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

DoubleVerify ("DV") announced a partnership with MoPub, a leading provider of monetization solutions for mobile app publishers and developers around the globe. As part of the partnership, DoubleVerify will provide fraud detection and reporting for mobile app campaigns across MoPub’s exchange – extending quality coverage for global advertisers and enabling MoPub to continuously refine the quality of its mobile ad inventory.

As part of its industry-leading mobile app fraud solution, DoubleVerify identifies and screens the most significant types of in-app fraud, including background ad activity, hidden ads, app misrepresentation (spoofing) and measurement manipulation. In March 2017, DV received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its technology to detect and block sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) for mobile app video and display advertising.




