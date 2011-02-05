DocAuthority Closes $10 Million Series A Funding Led by Raine Ventures

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

DocAuthority, the data management company responsible for creating the world’s first AI-based data identification platform, today announced the completion of a $10 million Series A funding led by Raine Ventures and including investment by Greycroft, ffVC, Differential VC in the U.S., and 2B Angels and Plus Ventures in Israel. DocAuthority will use the financing to accelerate its growth, extend its reach into new markets and integration with key ecosystem partners.

GDPR has made data protection and proper usage a top priority for many organizations. They are now tasked with quickly discovering their data and validating that protection policies are compliant. Recent large-scale data breaches have also demonstrated the need for data management and protection. Automated data discovery, identification and classification have always represented major technology challenges, and insufficient accuracy levels have led to numerous failed data protection projects. DocAuthority’s proprietary technology solution BusinessID solves these problems as data management and protection initiatives only continue to grow.

According to Gartner analysts Douglass Laney, VP Distinguished Analyst, and Ankush Jain, “By 2020, more than 20% of organizational business plans will use infonomics to provide a financial analysis of data assets and liabilities.”1

According to Gartner analysts Marc Meunier, Research Director and Eric Ouellet, Research VP: “Data classification should not granularly label individual files; rather, it should create large categories of similar data and establish a core set of principles regarding the proper use, handling and applicability of various protection profiles for each category.” 2

"Now more than ever, companies need highly efficient and accurate data management solutions. We believe DocAuthority is unique in the industry and are big supporters of the team and their vision. We’re excited to work with them to bring their technology to more companies around the world,” said Blair Ford, Partner at Raine Ventures.

