Dionach’s cyber security services shine with CREST STAR accreditation

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dionach, a global information security consultancy based in Oxford, UK, announces that its cyber security services have been formally awarded STAR (Simulated Targeted Attack and Response) status by CREST, the accreditation and certification body for the UK’s information security industry.

The STAR accreditation provides clients in the financial services sector with greater assurance that their IT vulnerability assessments, cyber security tests and incident response services are being delivered to the highest possible technical and service standards. STAR-accredited providers have passed a rigorous assessment process that scrutinises every aspect of their service and verifies their ability to simulate cyber attacks based on the latest threats and techniques used by real-life criminals.

Dionach has been a pioneer in the information security industry for over 20 years, has over 200 current clients and holds other industry-leading certifications including PCI and ISO 27001. The company employs over 70 staff worldwide.