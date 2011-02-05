Dimension Data introduces next-generation managed services

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Dimension Data has announced the launch of its next-generation global managed services to help clients simplify the management and operation of their technology. Dimension Data’s Managed Services Platform now offers near real-time insight and reporting, managing over 9,000 IP networks and supporting over 13 million users across the globe. Meeting increasing client demands, the platform liberates IT and operations teams to focus on more strategic, value-add tasks such as improving the customer experience, maximising cost efficiencies, and exploring emerging technologies.

Adapting to the elevated needs of the digital world has left IT teams relying on complex IT estates to meet rapidly shifting consumer demands. These often disparate, multi-vendor setups with public, private, and hybrid cloud aspects all need to be constantly maintained and managed.

This means there is often a reliance on already stretched IT teams with a lack of resources, which is hampering the efforts of many B2B IT support operations attempting to digitally transform. It also prompts security concerns, as businesses fear they do not possess the adequate in-house skills/resources to defend against incoming threats.

Dimension Data’s approach to managed services builds on its proven track record of managing and integrating multi-vendor solutions by bringing together its cross-technology portfolio of managed services, delivered through a single scalable and secure platform.

The benefits of Dimension Data’s managed services offering include:

• Next-generation automation capabilities – Access to comprehensive analytics, service delivery, and process development – along with proactive, near real-time performance visibility and control. The new award-winning Manage Centre portal provides a complete view of an IT estate’s performance.

• Leading-edge agility and scalability – The ability to scale in rapid business growth environments with minimised risk of downtime, while unlocking end-to-end management and visibility across multi-vendor and multi-technology infrastructures.

• Industry-defining client experience – Dedicated client success managers to help adoption and fast response resolution, also providing continuous support for improvement and innovation – as well as the ability to tap into the expertise and capability of industry-leading experts.

• Cross-technology expertise: Deep expertise across multiple technology areas including networking, collaboration, security, customer experience and enterprise applications leveraging strong global partnerships with leading technology vendors.