Digital workspace growth is being hampered by a lack of clear strategy, says new research from SoftwareONE

February 2019 by SoftwareONE

A new research report produced by SoftwareONE, a global leader in software and cloud portfolio management, has revealed that the majority of organisations (58 per cent) do not have a clearly defined strategy in place when it comes to adopting and integrating digital workspace technology. This indicates how, in many organisations, implementing and making use of such technology is still being carried out in something of a haphazard manner, meaning that they will struggle to truly maximise its potential unless they take steps to overhaul their strategic approach.

The findings of the research are summarised in SoftwareONE’s Building a Lean, Mean, Digital Machine report, which has been released today. The report also found that, despite the fact that almost all organisations (99 per cent) employ some form of digital workspace technology, respondents have encountered a host of challenges when it comes to using them. These include higher security risks (cited by 47 per cent) and a lack of employee knowledge in how best to use the solutions (45 per cent).

For Zak Virdi, UK Managing Director at SoftwareONE, these figures should serve as a wake-up call to businesses who want to make the most of digital workspace technologies, but have not given enough thought to how to implement them in a way that maximises productivity while minimising any potential issues.

This need for more clearly defined strategies is supported by the fact that digitalisation is being pushed not just by senior management, but by rank-and-file employees too. Almost two-thirds of respondents (63 per cent) believe that digital evolution is being promoted by the most senior personnel, while 30 per cent said that it is being driven by regular employees. With so many different needs to meet, a well-functioning digital workspace can only be created if there is a structured plan put in place by senior management.