DigiCert Labs to innovate new security technologies

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, Inc. announced the launch of DigiCert Labs, an initiative dedicated to researching and developing innovative approaches to security challenges, in collaboration with leading university researchers and industry leaders.

DigiCert Labs will take two approaches to advancing technology innovation in collaboration with leading researchers. One is providing grants to universities to support research into specific challenges related to emerging threats and also through collaboration with other enterprise labs. Guidance will come from DigiCert’s review of academic and industry research as well as feedback from customers. The second approach involves providing large, anonymized datasets to help researchers address real-world use cases.

DigiCert Labs’ first two research projects involve postquantum cryptography—working with Microsoft Research, Utimaco, ISARA and Gemalto—and machine learning—in collaboration with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. DigiCert welcomes additional collaborators and will assess the relevance of each opportunity.




