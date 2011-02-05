Device Authority and Gemalto Drive Internet of Things Security for Enterprise Solutions

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority announced an integration partnership with Gemalto. By joining forces, the two companies are making it easier for manufacturers, enterprises and service providers to build strong security into their IoT devices from the very beginning.

Increasingly, enterprises are pivoting towards IoT strategies and cloud based business models, which require robust solutions to meet their customer security and compliance requirements. Data security and privacy, which are rapidly becoming an enterprise challenge, are exceptionally important to enterprise IoT use cases. To address the challenge, Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) need to be able to extend proven enterprise data security technology to IoT devices, which requires integrations with IoT-friendly IAM solutions and data protection systems.

The interoperability between Gemalto’s SafeNet data protection solutions and Device Authority’s KeyScaler helps companies maximize their existing investments in hardware security modules (HSMs) or other data security technology. They can leverage these to improve overall security, while also expanding functionality to manage blockchain identities and data security policies across any IoT deployment.

The partnership between Device Authority and Gemalto consists of:

• Device Authority’s KeyScaler integrates with Gemalto’s Safenet Luna Hardware Security Module (HSM) and SafeNet KeySecure for automated PKI certificate provisioning, high-assurance device authentication and managed end-to-end encryption at IoT scale.

• By utilizing SafeNet KeySecure, Device Authority’s KeyScaler can extend encryption to IoT data, so organizations benefit from flexible options for secure and centralized key management, whether in physical, virtualized infrastructure, and public cloud environments.

• Additionally, Device Authority’s integration with Gemalto’s SafeNet Data Protection On Demand solution will give customers options when migrating operations to the cloud and/or through a managed services model.