Device Authority Partners with City, University of London to Build Connections Between IoT Sector and Academia

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority announced they have partnered with City, University of London as part of a research collaboration, building connections between industry and academia.

Leading the partnership at City is Professor Tom Chen, who specializes in Cyber Security. After completing his PhD in Electrical Engineering at University of California, Berkeley, Tom worked on high-speed networking research at GTE Laboratories (now Verizon) in Massachusetts, USA. More recently he was appointed Professor in Networks at Swansea University, Wales, before joining City, University of London as a Professor in Cyber Security.

City has developed a course for engineering students and professionals which is a practical, design-oriented MSc for a successful career in the fast-growing Internet of Things (IoT) industry which can also help them create their own IoT start-up.

In conjunction with City, Device Authority will be offering placements for students studying the Internet of Things with Entrepreneurship course which explores a range of technical fields, such as computing, electronics, telecommunications, computer networks, informatics, data analytics, cyber security, and software engineering. Students will be provided with education licenses for KeyScaler to give them access to cutting edge technology.