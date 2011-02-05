Device Authority Launches Partnership with Wipro to Deliver Next Generation Identity Access and Security for the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Healthcare providers and organizations are increasingly offering flexible services to patients outside of hospitals and doctor surgeries. We already know that the IoT has played a significant role in uplifting the healthcare industry. Smart medical devices are increasingly part of how specialized treatment is delivered to patients today. These devices are revolutionizing healthcare, making procedures more accessible and enabling physicians to better monitor how patients respond. According to Deloitte, the IoMT market is expected to reach $158 billion by 2022.

Together, Wipro and Device Authority are delivering a joint solution for a large multinational healthcare company who are launching a remote patient monitoring service. With a variety of different medical devices connecting and transmitting data, an extra layer of security is required. KeyScaler provides a hybrid security model for patient safety which includes real-time device authenticity validation and policy-driven device derived crypto for data privacy and compliance with HIPAA and GDPR. KeyScaler has the ability to combine PKI and device derived crypto using its policy-based technology, to provide the extra device and data trust and verification required by Medical use cases.