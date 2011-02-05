Device Authority Demonstrates KeyScaler Platform on Microsoft’s Channel 9 IoT Show and Reveals Azure IoT Central Connector

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

The Azure IoT Central Connector is the latest technology integration with Microsoft inside Device Authority’s Security Suite. The connector automatically enrolls devices to Azure IoT Central application instances, utilizing x.509 group enrollment for enhanced certificate-based authentication to Azure IoT Central. Device Authority’s patented Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) provides attestation for devices that do not have an initial trust anchor (keys from the manufacturing stage).

James Penney, CTO of Device Authority, recently visited Microsoft’s Headquarters in Redmond to record an IoT Show. The episode illustrates how the KeyScaler platform can be used to securely onboard IoT devices to Microsoft’s IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service in seconds without human intervention. KeyScaler solves one of the biggest challenges of IoT: onboarding of devices at scale and managing the owner-controlled identities and credentials across the different Microsoft services. Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform provides policy-driven automated PKI management for any IoT device and supports any Certificate Authority.